The Aces Reissue 'Under My Influence' With New Portugal. The Man Remix

The Aces wanted to give their fans a little something extra as they prepare to hit the road. Cue the repackaged release of their sophomore album, Under My Influence, which dropped on Friday (October 22), and includes B-sides and reimagined tracks with, most notably, a remix of "Daydream" by Portugal. The Man.

"We had an idea to release some extra music that could live in the same world along with the remixes, to kind of breathe some new life into this album that we all love so much before we take it on the road in a few weeks," Alisa Ramirez, the indie-pop band's drummer, told iHeartRadio. In addition to the standard 14-tracks, the digital deluxe re-release via Red Bull Records includes B-sides "Sleepy Eyes" and "Aren’t You," as well as the aforementioned take from Portugal. The Man, Snakehips' remix of "Kelly" and Fickle Friends' remix of "Daydream."

"Each remixer has a bit of a different process but a lot of the time we hand over the song and give them full creative control," she explained. "It’s always fun to hear what they decided to do with it, especially with this new Portugal. The Man remix. It was cool to hear them take it in such a unique direction, and to get to collaborate with them a bit more than the usual remix."