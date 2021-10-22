These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Atlanta
By Kelly Fisher
October 22, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Atlanta is home to some great options.
But it can be difficult to whittle down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, shared the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Atlanta, according to TripAdvisor ratings. Its report notes:
“Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.”
So, which restaurants stand out in Atlanta? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:
- Hsu’s Gourmet, located at 192 Peachtree Center Ave NE
- Orient Express, located at 2921 Paces Ferry Rd SE
- Fortune Cookie, located at Briarcliff Rd Suite 7
- Gu’s Kitchen, located at 4897 Buford Hwy Suite 104
- Canton Cooks, located at 5984 Roswell Rd
- La Mei Zi, located at 5150 Buford Hwy NE Ste C310
- Grand China Restaurant, located at 2905 Peachtree Rd NE
- Bo Bo Garden Asian Cuisine, located at 5185 Buford Hwy NE
- Dim Sum Heaven, located at 5203 Buford Highway Northeast
- Jia Szechuan Food & Bar, located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Find more highly-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor here.
See the full list from Stacker here.