These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

October 22, 2021

Chinese take away boxes
Photo: Getty Images

Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Atlanta is home to some great options.

But it can be difficult to whittle down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, shared the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Atlanta, according to TripAdvisor ratings. Its report notes:

“Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.”

So, which restaurants stand out in Atlanta? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:

  1. Hsu’s Gourmet, located at 192 Peachtree Center Ave NE
  2. Orient Express, located at 2921 Paces Ferry Rd SE
  3. Fortune Cookie, located at Briarcliff Rd Suite 7
  4. Gu’s Kitchen, located at 4897 Buford Hwy Suite 104
  5. Canton Cooks, located at 5984 Roswell Rd
  6. La Mei Zi, located at 5150 Buford Hwy NE Ste C310
  7. Grand China Restaurant, located at 2905 Peachtree Rd NE
  8. Bo Bo Garden Asian Cuisine, located at 5185 Buford Hwy NE
  9. Dim Sum Heaven, located at 5203 Buford Highway Northeast
  10. Jia Szechuan Food & Bar, located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Find more highly-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor here.

See the full list from Stacker here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices