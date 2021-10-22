These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Cincinnati
October 22, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Cincinnati is home to some great options.
But it can be difficult to narrow down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, shared the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Cincinnati, according to TripAdvisor ratings. Its report notes:
“Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.”
So, which restaurants stand out in Cincinnati? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:
- Oriental Wok, located at 2444 Madison Rd Ste 104
- KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia, located at 521 Madison Ace Ste C Suite B
- Sichuan Chili, located at 10400 Reading Rd Stw 205B
- Uncle Yip’s Seafood, located at 10736 Reading Rd
- Grand Oriental Restaurant, located at 4800 Fields Ertel Rd
- Fortune Noodle House, located at 349 Calhoun St
- Blue Gibbon Chinese Restaurant, located at 1231 Tennessee Ave
- Yat Ka Mein Noodle House, located at 2974 Madison Rd
- Pacific Kitchen, located at 8300 Market Place Ln
- 99 Restaurant, located at 19974 Lebanon Rd
Find more highly-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor here.
See the full list from Stacker here.