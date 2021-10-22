These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Omaha
By Kelly Fisher
October 22, 2021
Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Omaha is home to some great options.
But it can be difficult to narrow down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why fellow foodies take to sites like TripAdvisor to share their experiences at different restaurants. Customers weigh in on everything from the quality of the food, the price range, whether the restaurant is friendly to specific dietary needs (including for vegetarian and vegan diets), and more. In Omaha, restaurant goers applauded the food and the service, exclaimed they’re “so glad we ate here,” verified that the restaurant is “as good as everyone says,” and more.
So, which restaurants stand out in Omaha? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:
- Wave Bistro, located at 4002 N 144th St
- P.F. Chang’s, located at 10150 California St
- Three Happiness Express, located at 5107 Leavenworth St
- New Gold Mountain, located at 6750 Mercy Rd
- Pan Asian Terrace, located at 1201 S 157th St
- Hunan Fusion Sushi Wok Bar, located at 2405 S 132nd St
- House of Lee Restaurant, located at 5442 N 90th St
- Crystal Jade, located at 7255 Cedar St
- Panda House Chinese Restaurant, located at 14459 W Center Rd
- Chopstick House, located at 5522 N 103rd St
Find more highly-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor here.