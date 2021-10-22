This Colorado Destination Is Among America's 'Safest Small Towns'
By Zuri Anderson
October 25, 2021
Most Americans live in small towns, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Officials say 63% of U.S. citizens live in an incorporated place, and 4% of all American cities have 50,000 or more residents. Data from SafeWise also shows that metropolitan areas experience more violent crime and property crime than small cities.
"America is full of small towns that capture that nostalgic feeling—and nearly non-existent crime rates are the cherry on top," according to the website. Researchers also pinpointed the "100 Safest Small Towns" in the U.S. by looking at crime rates and other factors.
One Colorado town made it on the list...
And it's Frederick!
With a population of 14,238, this city sports very low violent crime and property crime rates. What's even more interesting is that Frederick tied with Northport Village in New York! They both ranked at No. 13.
Frederick is among the few small cities representing the West in this study.
Here were the Top 10 safest small cities, according to SafeWise. The first five cities tied for first place:
- Lewisboro Town, New York
- Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania
- Sleepy Hollow Village, New York
- Thetford Township, Michigan
- Weiser, Idaho
- Wayland, Massachusetts
- New Hanover Township, New Jersey
- Elmira Town, New York
- Kirkland Town, New York
- Matawan, New Jersey
Click here to see the full list.