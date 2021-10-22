This Colorado Destination Is Among America's 'Safest Small Towns'

Most Americans live in small towns, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Officials say 63% of U.S. citizens live in an incorporated place, and 4% of all American cities have 50,000 or more residents. Data from SafeWise also shows that metropolitan areas experience more violent crime and property crime than small cities.

"America is full of small towns that capture that nostalgic feeling—and nearly non-existent crime rates are the cherry on top," according to the website. Researchers also pinpointed the "100 Safest Small Towns" in the U.S. by looking at crime rates and other factors.

One Colorado town made it on the list...

And it's Frederick!