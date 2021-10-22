This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Halloween Costume In 2021

Halloween is just around the corner so if you haven't already figured out your costume, now is your chance. If you're scratching your head and thinking, "I have no clue what to be this year," don't worry. You can always take a look at what other people are planning for their spooky, and not-so-spooky, costumes.

AT&T released its 2021 list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state, and some of the top choices may surprise you. From traditional takes to pop culture references, the list runs the gamut of creative costumes. The most popular costume overall is a witch but other favorites include dinosaurs, rabbits, and super heroes.

So what's the most popular Halloween costume in North Carolina this year?

Dinosaur

Maybe it's because Raleigh played host to the world's only complete T-Rex skeleton, but people in the Tar Heel state are dressing up as the jurassic creatures more than any other costume. Need inspiration? Channel your inner animal by donning a costume reminiscent of Jurassic Park or by going old school with The Flintstone's Dino.

North Carolina isn't along in its love of dinosaurs. In fact, eight states are throwing it back to prehistoric times: Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

