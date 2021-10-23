It's Officially 'Red Season' As Taylor Swift Shares A Preview Of Her Album
By Ariel King
October 23, 2021
Taylor Swift fans have high hopes for Red: Taylor's Version, following the success of Fearless: Taylor's Version. Swift herself is getting into the spirit of Red and shared a plethora of red shoes, dresses, jewelry, and more to her Instagram page, with her re-recorded version of "Red" soundtracking the video.
Swift promises that the new version of her album is worth the wait, and she's sure to deliver. Expanding her tracklist to include her entire vault from when she first recorded and released Red in 2012, the album will feature 30 songs in total, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster, and the first track she and Ed Sheeran had ever written together.
The album was originally scheduled to be released on Friday, November 19, but Swift pushed the album's release date up a week after rumors that Adele would finally be releasing 30 came to be.
"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote when she first announced that fans would be expecting a re-recorded version of Red. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."
Swift released her re-recorded version of Fearless earlier this year, and the album has already generated her $9.6 million in revenue, with the pop singer bringing home $8.17 in her cut.