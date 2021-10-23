It's Officially 'Red Season' As Taylor Swift Shares A Preview Of Her Album

The album was originally scheduled to be released on Friday, November 19, but Swift pushed the album's release date up a week after rumors that Adele would finally be releasing 30 came to be.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote when she first announced that fans would be expecting a re-recorded version of Red. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

Swift released her re-recorded version of Fearless earlier this year, and the album has already generated her $9.6 million in revenue, with the pop singer bringing home $8.17 in her cut.