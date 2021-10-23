Majid Jordan Team Up With Drake On New Song 'Stars Align'

By Regina Park

October 23, 2021

Majid Jordan is bringing the heat in their newest album, Wildest Dreams, which dropped earlier this week on Thursday (October 21).

The Canadian R&B duo –– made up singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman –– delivered a Drake-assisted track "Stars Align" for the 11-song album which also boasts guest features from Swae Lee and Diddy.
The musical pair were featured on Drizzy's 2013 hit, "Hold, We're Going Home" and received some support in the rapper's Instagram stories over the weekend.

Wildest Dreams is the third studio album from Majid Jordan which comes four years after their last project, The Space Between and the self-titled album that dropped in 2016.

In an interview with Complex Canada, Jordan said the time between the projects gave space for reinvention.

"If you're not recreating yourself in four years, I don't know if you're living," the producer told the outlet. "We're always trying to change and develop the way we think. We don't really mind taking risks creatively."

Majid co-signed the sentiment, adding, "That's how you know you're attempting to live... Going out of what you're used to, being willing to take that risk regardless of what your ego, your mind, or even your closest friends are telling you."

Check out "Stars Align" below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices