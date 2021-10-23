Majid Jordan Team Up With Drake On New Song 'Stars Align'

Majid Jordan is bringing the heat in their newest album, Wildest Dreams, which dropped earlier this week on Thursday (October 21).

The Canadian R&B duo –– made up singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman –– delivered a Drake-assisted track "Stars Align" for the 11-song album which also boasts guest features from Swae Lee and Diddy.

The musical pair were featured on Drizzy's 2013 hit, "Hold, We're Going Home" and received some support in the rapper's Instagram stories over the weekend.

Wildest Dreams is the third studio album from Majid Jordan which comes four years after their last project, The Space Between and the self-titled album that dropped in 2016.

In an interview with Complex Canada, Jordan said the time between the projects gave space for reinvention.

"If you're not recreating yourself in four years, I don't know if you're living," the producer told the outlet. "We're always trying to change and develop the way we think. We don't really mind taking risks creatively."



Majid co-signed the sentiment, adding, "That's how you know you're attempting to live... Going out of what you're used to, being willing to take that risk regardless of what your ego, your mind, or even your closest friends are telling you."

Check out "Stars Align" below.