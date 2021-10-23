Paul Walker's Daughter Gets Married In Beachside Ceremony
By Regina Park
October 23, 2021
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is officially married. The 22-year-old model tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a beachside ceremony on Friday (October 22).
Meadow was escorted down the aisle by her godfather, Vin Diesel eight years after her father tragically passed away in a car crash at the age of 40. Fast and Furious actress Jordana Brewster was also in attendance at the wedding.
"we're married !!!!" the new wifey captioned a black-and-white video of the ceremony, complete with a vintage convertible. The couple's nuptials comes less than three months after they announced their engagement on social media back in August.
Meadow sported a stunning white halter wedding gown and delicate lace veil. The video of the ceremony shows the newlywed's happiness and joy-filled day as they embraced guests and posed for photos after saying "I Do."
In a few posts after the ceremony video, the couple also showed off their marriage certificate, and post-ceremony fun.
Meadow has walked the runway for the likes of Givenchy and Proenza Schouler and started a foundation in her father's memory, The Paul Walker Foundation, aimed at marine science and educational opportunities.
Her husband Louis is currently studying acting at the Stella Adler School in NYC and was the star of Blu DeTiger's "Vintage" music video.