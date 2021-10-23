Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is officially married. The 22-year-old model tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a beachside ceremony on Friday (October 22).

Meadow was escorted down the aisle by her godfather, Vin Diesel eight years after her father tragically passed away in a car crash at the age of 40. Fast and Furious actress Jordana Brewster was also in attendance at the wedding.

"we're married !!!!" the new wifey captioned a black-and-white video of the ceremony, complete with a vintage convertible. The couple's nuptials comes less than three months after they announced their engagement on social media back in August.