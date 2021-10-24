Bon Iver Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album With Two Concerts

By Regina Park

October 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of the indie folk band's acclaimed self-titled album with a back-to-back concert series in California.

If you can believe it, the "Skinny Love" artist's sophomore album was released a decade ago in 2011, as a follow up to the 2008 debut, For Emma, Forever Ago and 2009 EP entitled Blood Bank.

The self-titled project represented a turning point for the singer-producer who had made a name for himself as an essential Midwestern artist whose breakup album in the woods propelled him to stardom. In Bon Iver, Justin Vernon pushed the sound and song topics out of the woods, represented by the album's track titles named after different cities.

To celebrate the album, the artist performed all 10 tracks and more for fans at the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California over the weekend. The first concert, titled Sincerely Grateful, was held on Friday (October 22) and marks the first show the Wisconsin native has done since the start of the pandemic.

The celebration isn't ending there, Bon Iver announced earlier this year that a limited edition reissue of the album will be released January 14, 2022.

Check out fans' video of the show below.

