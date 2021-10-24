Brian Laundrie's Parents Not Planning A Funeral For Their Son: Report

Chris and Roberta Laundrie are not planning to have a funeral for their son, Brian. Fox News producer Claudia Kelly-Bazan tweeted that she spoke to Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino and was told that Brian would be cremated.

"The #Laundrie family attorney tells me there will be no funeral for #BrianLaundrie • his body will be cremated, and given to his parents Chris & Roberta when the time comes," she wrote.

On Saturday, a local florist was seen delivering flowers to the Laundrie's home and called the entire situation "sad."

"Flowers are delivered to Brian Laundrie's parents. This local florists reaction to everything, "it's sad." He's expecting to deliver more arrangements here later today," Mark Riedle tweeted.