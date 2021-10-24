Brian Laundrie's Parents Not Planning A Funeral For Their Son: Report
By Bill Galluccio
October 24, 2021
Chris and Roberta Laundrie are not planning to have a funeral for their son, Brian. Fox News producer Claudia Kelly-Bazan tweeted that she spoke to Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino and was told that Brian would be cremated.
"The #Laundrie family attorney tells me there will be no funeral for #BrianLaundrie • his body will be cremated, and given to his parents Chris & Roberta when the time comes," she wrote.
On Saturday, a local florist was seen delivering flowers to the Laundrie's home and called the entire situation "sad."
"Flowers are delivered to Brian Laundrie's parents. This local florists reaction to everything, "it's sad." He's expecting to deliver more arrangements here later today," Mark Riedle tweeted.
Flowers are delivered to Brian Laundrie’s parents. This local florists reaction to everything, “it’s sad.” He’s expecting to deliver more arrangements here later today. pic.twitter.com/Nc9HPEjOUL— #JusticeForGabbyPetito 🙏 (@mark_riedle) October 23, 2021
Brian's remains were discovered last week in the Carlton Nature Reserve following a month-long manhunt. Laundrie disappeared a few days after his fiancee, Gabby Petito, was reported missing. He refused to cooperate with investigators before he went missing.
Petito's body was found in September in a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation. Officials said that Laundrie was a person of interest in the case but never named him a suspect in her death.
The two were on a cross-country road trip together, but he returned to his home in North Port, Florida, without her.