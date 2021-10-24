Coldplay Covers Pearl Jam's 'Nothingman' During Seattle Concert

Coldplay covered Pearl Jam's "Nothingman" during a show in Seattle over the weekend.

“So because we’re here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ’90s,” Martin told the audience. “This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. And if you told that kid he would be here singing this song, that kid would’ve said ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I would’ve said ‘Maybe not!’ But we’re doing it.”

Equipped with an acoustic guitar, frontman Chris Martin brought up drummer Will Champion to accompany him on piano after quipping that he taught him the song “like 25 minutes ago.”

“If Eddie ever hears this, I love you, man," Martin gushed after finishing the song. "Thanks for being so kind to our band.”

Martin urged fans not to upload the performance to YouTube “cause it’s not going to be the best cover version,” but hey didn’t listen, so you can watch it above.

This isn't the first time Martin's performed the song live. He sang "Nothingman" with Pearl Jam's own Eddie Vedder during the 2016 Global Citizens Festival.

