Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer announced the news on social media Sunday morning (October 24).

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x"

Ed was chosen to be The Voice's Mega Mentor this season, and since the knockout round is pre-recorded he will still be featured in those episodes.

Get well soon, Ed! See his post below.