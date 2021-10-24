Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19
By Katrina Nattress
October 24, 2021
Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer announced the news on social media Sunday morning (October 24).
"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x"
Ed was chosen to be The Voice's Mega Mentor this season, and since the knockout round is pre-recorded he will still be featured in those episodes.
Get well soon, Ed! See his post below.
Ed is slated to release his fifth studio album, =, on Friday (October 29).
"= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me," he said in a statement. "My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."
He also recently revealed he's collaborated with Elton John on a Christmas song.