Halyna Hutchins' Father Says Alec Baldwin 'Not Responsible' For Her Death

By Regina Park

October 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

More details have emerged about the "prop" gun that was fired by Alec Baldwin on the Rust movie set, fatally injuring the project's director of cinematography, Halyna Hutchins.

The gun that claimed Hutchins' life and also struck the director, Joel Souza, was being reportedly used off set by crew members for target practice, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ.

The outlet reported that the gun was being fired off-the-clock and away from the movie lot with real bullets, which is how some who worked on the film set think the live round made its way into the gun which was supposed to be a prop.

Hutchins' father, Anatoly Androsovych, told The Sun over the weekend that he doesn't hold Baldwin responsible for his daughter's death and points to those who handled the gun and props for the movie.

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," Androsovych said. "But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible; it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns."

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their nine-year-old son, Andros attended a private memorial on Friday (October 22) in Santa Fe, New Mexico with Baldwin reportedly also in attendance.

According to reports, Matthew and Baldwin have been in contact and the actor has been "very supportive."

Dozens gathered at a candlelight vigil organized by the International Cinematographers Guild in Halyna's honor . Additional vigils are scheduled to honor the 42-year-old whose life was cut short.

