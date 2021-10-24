Scotty McCreery's 'Five More Minutes' Inspired A Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Regina Park

October 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Holiday movie season is just getting started and this year, Hallmark is adding a new, country song-inspired film to the mix.

Scotty McCreery's 2018 hit "Five More Minutes" is the inspiration behind the new film by the same name airing on the network later next month.

The country star's chart-topping song features a life story in its lyrics, covering significant moments through the years, times when five more minutes were needed.

"At sixteen it was 12:03 standin' at her front door/Katie's dad said midnight, but we needed just a little more/Yellow light flippin' on and off, interruptin' that goodnight kissin'/We wanted five more minutes" the North Carolina native sings in the song.

Now the song's words are being turned into a television film airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel on November 20.

Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones star in the film which will follow a woman's answered holiday wish after the discovery of her late grandfather's journal.

McCreery is not slated to make an appearance in the film, but serves as an executive producer on the holiday project.

Check out the "Five More Minutes" music video below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices