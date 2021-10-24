Holiday movie season is just getting started and this year, Hallmark is adding a new, country song-inspired film to the mix.

Scotty McCreery's 2018 hit "Five More Minutes" is the inspiration behind the new film by the same name airing on the network later next month.

The country star's chart-topping song features a life story in its lyrics, covering significant moments through the years, times when five more minutes were needed.

"At sixteen it was 12:03 standin' at her front door/Katie's dad said midnight, but we needed just a little more/Yellow light flippin' on and off, interruptin' that goodnight kissin'/We wanted five more minutes" the North Carolina native sings in the song.

Now the song's words are being turned into a television film airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel on November 20.

Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones star in the film which will follow a woman's answered holiday wish after the discovery of her late grandfather's journal.

McCreery is not slated to make an appearance in the film, but serves as an executive producer on the holiday project.

Check out the "Five More Minutes" music video below.