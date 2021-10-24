Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies At 70

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70.

The hip-hop icon took to social media on Sunday (October 24) to confirm the news of her death and pay tribute to the woman who he described as an "angel."

"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother," Snoop wrote on Instagram. In a separate post, the rapper thanks his mother for having him.

According to TMZ, the rapper-TV personality's father, Vernell Varnado, also confirmed her death, asking for prayers for their family.

Tate was hospitalized earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. Snoop at the time asked fans to send positive vibes and prayers for his mom. A cause of death has not been confirmed.