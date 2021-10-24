Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies At 70

By Regina Park

October 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70.

The hip-hop icon took to social media on Sunday (October 24) to confirm the news of her death and pay tribute to the woman who he described as an "angel."

"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother," Snoop wrote on Instagram. In a separate post, the rapper thanks his mother for having him.

According to TMZ, the rapper-TV personality's father, Vernell Varnado, also confirmed her death, asking for prayers for their family.

Tate was hospitalized earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. Snoop at the time asked fans to send positive vibes and prayers for his mom. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Beverly Tate was born in McComb, Mississippi in 1951. She has two other sons with Vernell, including Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, Jr. –– who was named after his stepfather.

Throughout his career, Snoop has attributed many of his good qualities to his mother and the church environment in which she raised him.

The rapper admitted that it was his mother who encouraged him to apologize to TV host Gayle King over comments he made following the death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices