Two Children Killed In Texas Drag Race Crash

Two children were killed, and eight others were injured when a race car driver lost control and crashed into parked cars and a group of spectators during a no-prep drag race at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas.

The tracks on no-prep races, which have been made popular by Street Outlaws on the Discovery channel, are not treated with an adhesive compound the day of the race. This decreases the grip that cars have as they speed around the track, making it feel more like a regular road.

The Kerrville Police Department said that a six-year-old boy died at the scene, and an eight-year-old boy died at the hospital. Officials said that four people, including the 34-year-old driver, were airlifted to the hospital. A 27-year-old woman is listed in critical condition with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, while a 46-year-old woman is in critical condition. A 26-year-old male remains hospitalized in unknown condition. The driver also remains hospitalized and is listed as stable.

Two children, a four-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl, were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Two others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Investigators are at the scene and trying to determine what caused the accident.

"The race is shut down," race organizer Ross Dunagan said. "We ask that you please pray for everybody involved."