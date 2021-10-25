2 Wisconsin Cities Are Among The 'Rattiest' In America

As much as we don't want to believe that rats are roaming around our favorite cities, a report has released the top 50 "rattiest" cities in America.

Orkin, a nationwide pest control company, released the report and added that due to COVID-19, cities have seen an increase in rats. Now that people are heading back home to the large cities, the rats will now have extra sources for food.

"As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise," says Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they're resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they've settled in, they're capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities."

To determine which cities have the most rats, Orkin "ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 15, 2020 to September 15, 2021. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."

Which Wisconsin cities have been deemed one of the rattiest in the nation?

No. 22: Milwaukee

No. 45: Green Bay

According to the report, here are the top 10 rattiest cities in the country:

Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California New York, New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco, California Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Detroit, Michigan Denver, Colorado Cleveland, Ohio

Click here to see which cities are the "rattiest" in America.