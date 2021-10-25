3 Children Found Living With Skeletal Remains Of Sibling In Texas Apartment

By Bill Galluccio

October 25, 2021

Crime scene 3
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Texas found three children living alone in an apartment with the skeletal remains of one of their siblings. Police performed a welfare check after a 15-year-old boy called 911 and said his nine-year-old brother had died last year and his body was still in the home.

Investigators learned that the children's mother and her boyfriend abandoned the kids up to a year ago, and the 15-year-old told police that their parents hadn't lived with them for several months.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the 15-year-old was the sole caretaker for his younger siblings, ages 10 and seven. It is unknown if the three boys were attending school.

"I haven't been told they were necessarily locked in, but at that age, it appears they were basically fending for each other," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that investigators tracked down the boys' mother and her boyfriend on Sunday (October 24) night, and they were being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Dianne Davis, who has lived in the apartment complex for two years, told the Houston Chronicle that she was shocked that the boy's body was not discovered sooner because the building manager conducts routine inspections. The most recent inspections occurred last week.

"How come they couldn't detect this?" Davis wondered. "How could that not have been found?"

The children were malnourished and had undisclosed physical injuries. They were taken to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment. They are in the custody of Child Protective Services.

"Child Protective Services is currently investigating alongside law enforcement to ensure the immediate safety of the children. The children are being evaluated at an area hospital, and the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of all three boys," CPS said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices