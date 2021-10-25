3 Seattle Restaurants Are Among The Top 50 In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
October 25, 2021
The New York Times recently published the 2021 "Restaurant List," which includes fifty amazing American restaurants to get pumped for. Restaurants range from longtime classics to new eateries establishing themselves among locals. The list isn't ranked, "but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining," the newspaper says.
Two Seattle restaurants made the list, and they each have their own quirks that make them stand out:
Archipelago
This restaurant brings modern Filipino American flair to classic Pacific Northwest cuisine. You won't just be treated to delicious eats via a tasting menu. Patrons will also revisit the history of the Pacific Northwest from the perspective of Filipino immigrants with dance, pictures, and stories.
Communion
A beloved soul food restaurant, Communion isn't just about bringing you delicious dishes. It also aims to bring the community together through food. "Every dish has a certain pull, from the catfish and grits to the local clams and mussels in coconut milk. Kristi Brown, who ran a catering company before opening her own restaurant, doesn’t miss," Tejal Rao wrote about the cuisine for NYT.
Paju
Paju is taking a modern approach to classic Korean cuisine. They recently announced a new menu including a new dessert and appetizer. Staff says their most popular dish is truffle bulgogi with enoki mushroom and crispy quinoa. "Bill Soo Jeong’s modern Korean dishes are elegant and expressive, and you won’t want to miss a single one," Rao says.
Check out the full list by clicking here.