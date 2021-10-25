3 Seattle Restaurants Are Among The Top 50 In The U.S.

The New York Times recently published the 2021 "Restaurant List," which includes fifty amazing American restaurants to get pumped for. Restaurants range from longtime classics to new eateries establishing themselves among locals. The list isn't ranked, "but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining," the newspaper says.

Two Seattle restaurants made the list, and they each have their own quirks that make them stand out:

This restaurant brings modern Filipino American flair to classic Pacific Northwest cuisine. You won't just be treated to delicious eats via a tasting menu. Patrons will also revisit the history of the Pacific Northwest from the perspective of Filipino immigrants with dance, pictures, and stories.