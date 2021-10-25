Baltimore Among 'Rattiest' Cities; Rodents Showing 'Aggressive Behavior'

Baltimore was once again among the nation's "rattiest" cities, but that's only the beginning of its infestation problem.

Pest control company Orkin ranked Baltimore sixth among its "2021 Rattiest Cities List," two spots higher than in 2020 on the annual list of 50.

That alone creates a problem for the Charm City but, as was the case last year, Orkin points out that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to rodents "exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior."

"During an unprecedented last year, the visibility of rodents increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike," an Orkin press release stated. "The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior. The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Rodent Control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses."

Orkin's full list "2021 Rattiest Cities List" is included below: