Coldplay Is Looking For A Fan To Be The Center of Their Universe On Tour

Coldplay is heading out on tour for the first time in four years, and although they love all of their fans, one in particular will be the center of their universe during one of the trek's stops.

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is flying one of Coldplay's biggest fans and a friend out to see the band on their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour. They will truly feel like the center of Coldplay's universe with the ultimate VIP experience with VIP tickets, a personal welcome call from the band before the show, a photo on stage, Coldplay merch, and will leave with a signed drumstick from the concert.

All fans need to do for a chance to win is listen to iHeartRadio, and when you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 200200.