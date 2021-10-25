Coldplay Is Looking For A Fan To Be The Center of Their Universe On Tour
By Taylor Fields
October 25, 2021
Coldplay is heading out on tour for the first time in four years, and although they love all of their fans, one in particular will be the center of their universe during one of the trek's stops.
In a new contest, iHeartRadio is flying one of Coldplay's biggest fans and a friend out to see the band on their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour. They will truly feel like the center of Coldplay's universe with the ultimate VIP experience with VIP tickets, a personal welcome call from the band before the show, a photo on stage, Coldplay merch, and will leave with a signed drumstick from the concert.
All fans need to do for a chance to win is listen to iHeartRadio, and when you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 200200.
Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" World Tour — which sees the band make 122 stops in total across five continents — kicks off in March 2022 in Costa Rica, and makes its way over to the US in April in Santa Clara, California. The band will stop in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more.
The tour also boasts a 12-point eco-friendly plan to become as sustainable and low-carbon as possible, cutting CO2 emissions by 50% compared to Coldplay's previous tours, as well as develop and support sustainable touring practices and offset CO2 emissions through initiatives like funding the planting of a tree for every ticket sold.
Coldplay's fans will also help the band with their mission for their eco-friendly tour with a dance floor that generates electricity when they jump up and down to help power at the venue. Chris Martin told BBC of the initiative, "When they move, they power the concert. And we have bicycles too that do the same thing. The more people move, the more they're helping. You know when the frontman says, 'We need you to jump up and down’?"