COVID Travel Rules To Require Most Foreign Visitors To Be Fully Vaccinated

The United States unveiled new COVID-related travel rules for foreign nationals and U.S. citizens returning home from abroad. Under the new policy, which will take effect on November 8, almost all foreign nationals coming to the United States must provide proof of vaccination and a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before their flight.

Children under the age of 18 who are not vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken one day before their flight. Children under the age of two are exempt from the testing requirement.

Unvaccinated visitors from countries with a vaccination rate of less than 10% will also be allowed to enter the U.S. but must show proof of a negative test taken within 24 hours of their trip.

The testing requirement will also apply to unvaccinated visitors who have recovered from COVID-19 and those who have medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated.

In addition to confirming the vaccination status of all U.S.-bound travelers, airlines will also be tasked with collecting personal information that can be used for contact tracing. Airlines will have to keep that information for 30 days.

"These are strict safety protocols that follow the science of public health to enhance the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel," senior administration officials said in a press briefing.