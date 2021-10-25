Florida Fisherman Reels In A Handgun Weighted Down With A Brick

A Florida man fishing in Fort De Soto Park reeled in the catch of his life over the weekend. Christopher Sacco was struggling to reel in what he thought was a large fish. After losing it once, he was determined to reel the fish to shore.

When he finally reeled in the line, Sacco was shocked because he didn't hook a fish. Instead, he caught a plastic shopping bag with a black revolver inside. The bag was tied shut with red and white twine and was weighted down with a brick.

"You've got to be kidding me," Sacco told his friend. "I found a gun."

"He looked at me like, 'Are you serious,'" Sacco told the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm like, bro, I found a freaking gun."

Sacco called the police, and deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office came and took possession of the gun.

"To actually catch something like that, like a gun tied to a brick, somebody didn't want that gun to be found," he said.

Sacco was fishing near a playground at the park and told the Times the area is a popular fishing spot but wasn't as busy on Saturday due to red tide.

"Usually, there's a whole bunch of people," Sacco said. "What if some little kid found it?"