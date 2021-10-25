Gwen Stefani Details Secret Battle With COVID-19

By Hayden Brooks

October 25, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani experienced COVID-19 at the top of the pandemic.

During a recent show as part of her "Just a Girl" residency in Las Vegas, the No Doubt alum, 52, spoke to the audience about her experience with the respiratory illness. “I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but...I gotta make it through the next eight shows. I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered. I was in Vegas,” she told the crowd at the Zappos Theater via the U.K.'s Daily Mail about why she couldn’t leave the stage as a result of show protocol. “Do you remember when I canceled those four shows?”

Stefani canceled her string of shows at the residency from February 7-14, 2020 and eventually returned to the stage on February 15. "Just because I can't touch you, I'm still breathing your air right now, so that's the risk that I'm taking because I love you guys,” she continued.

Stefani will continue her "Just a Girl" residency until November 6. The venture, which kicked off in 2018, was put on pause in May 2020 due to the pandemic. Click here for more information on tickets!

Gwen Stefani
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices