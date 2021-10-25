Gwen Stefani Details Secret Battle With COVID-19

Gwen Stefani experienced COVID-19 at the top of the pandemic.

During a recent show as part of her "Just a Girl" residency in Las Vegas, the No Doubt alum, 52, spoke to the audience about her experience with the respiratory illness. “I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but...I gotta make it through the next eight shows. I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered. I was in Vegas,” she told the crowd at the Zappos Theater via the U.K.'s Daily Mail about why she couldn’t leave the stage as a result of show protocol. “Do you remember when I canceled those four shows?”

Stefani canceled her string of shows at the residency from February 7-14, 2020 and eventually returned to the stage on February 15. "Just because I can't touch you, I'm still breathing your air right now, so that's the risk that I'm taking because I love you guys,” she continued.

Stefani will continue her "Just a Girl" residency until November 6. The venture, which kicked off in 2018, was put on pause in May 2020 due to the pandemic. Click here for more information on tickets!