J Balvin Apologizes After Coming Under Fire for ‘Perra’ Video”

J Balvin has issued an apology following the backlash from his latest video, entitled "Perra".

Fans found the video offensive for its portrayal of Black Women, who are being walked on leashes in the visuals for a song whose title translates to "female dog". On Sunday, the Colombian singer took to Instagram to issue an apology for the video, saying:

"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community. That's not who I am. I'm about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women."