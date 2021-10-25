Jonas Brothers Are Headed To Netflix For Family Roast

On Monday (October 25), the Jonas Brothers made an exciting announcement—they're headed to Netflix for a new comedy special. Jonas Brothers Family Roast will see Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas get "under each other's skin" in ways only siblings can.

The "one of a kind comedy special" will feature sketches, songs, games, and special guests, according to the band. Not to mention a "roasting" their fans will never forget.

The special is set to be hosted by Kenan Thompson. The impressive roster of special guests includes Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, and more.