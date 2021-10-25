Jonas Brothers Are Headed To Netflix For Family Roast
By Emily Lee
October 25, 2021
On Monday (October 25), the Jonas Brothers made an exciting announcement—they're headed to Netflix for a new comedy special. Jonas Brothers Family Roast will see Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas get "under each other's skin" in ways only siblings can.
The "one of a kind comedy special" will feature sketches, songs, games, and special guests, according to the band. Not to mention a "roasting" their fans will never forget.
The special is set to be hosted by Kenan Thompson. The impressive roster of special guests includes Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, and more.
Nick, Joe, and Kevin have been busy touring the U.S. the past few months, as well as releasing new songs like 'Leave Before You Love Me' and 'Who's In Your Head.' When they aren't working on their music, though, the brothers like to dabble in other projects, including many acting endeavors.
Prior to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Nick, Joe, and Kevin starred alongside each other in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam on the Disney Channel. Nick went on to star in Kingdom, Scream Queens, and the Jumanji reboot, as well as taking on the role of judge on The Voice. Joe, meanwhile, will star in the upcoming war drama Devotion. Kevin has made forays into reality television, starring on Married to Jonas and competing on Celebrity Apprentice.
Jonas Brothers Family Roastpremieres globally on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Will you be tuning in?