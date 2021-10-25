Moderna's COVID Vaccine Generates Strong Immune Response In Kids Ages 6-11

Moderna released the interim results of a study that shows its COVID-19 vaccine elicited a strong immune response in children between the ages of six and 11. The company said it gave the children two 50 microgram doses of the vaccine 28 days apart. That is half of the dose that is given to adults.

Moderna said that it found a similar immune response in children as it did in adolescents and adults. The most common side effects of the vaccine included fatigue, headache, fever, and injection site pain.

The company plans to submit the data to health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration.

"We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We look forward to filing with regulators globally and remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic with a vaccine for adults and children of all ages."

Currently, Moderna's vaccine has only been authorized by the FDA for people over 16. The company has asked the agency to authorize its vaccine in adolescents over the age of 12.

The only vaccine authorized for children between the ages of 12 and 16 is Pfizer's. Later this week, a panel of FDA advisors is scheduled to meet to discuss authorizing Pfizer's vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.