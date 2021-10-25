Nashville Police Search For Two Inmates Who Escaped On Work Detail

Police in Nashville are searching for two suspects who are on the run after they escaped from their work detail assignment.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Steven Hooberry and Jason Morris walked off their work detail at the Davidson County Correctional Services Center on Harding Place on Monday morning (October 25). The department is searching for the two inmates who were described as being "minimum security."

Both Hooberry, 32, and Morris, 34, left their assignment around 6:30 a.m. where they had been serving time for probations violations, according to News Channel 5. They had been housed at the Correctional Development Center-Male, also located on Harding Place.

As of Monday afternoon, it is unclear how they managed to leave their assignment without anyone noticing. The sheriff's office released a statement following their escape, explaining why the two inmates were on a work assignment.

"With outside clearance, inmates work daily on various assignments including bulk-item disposal, grass cutting, and janitorial services," the statement read in part.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, both inmates were still on the run. An investigation into their escape remains ongoing, and anyone who sees either Hooberry or Morris, or anyone with information regarding their location, is asked to call 911.