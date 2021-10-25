Orkin Ranks 'Rattiest' Cities; Says Rats Showing 'Aggressive Behavior'

Pest control company Orkin has once again released its annual list ranking the "rattiest" cities in the U.S.

This year's list was more of the same as the top-5 rattiest cities remained exactly the same with Chicago topping the list, followed by Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

Baltimore jumped two spots to No. 6, Philadelphia stayed at No. 7, Detroit fell two spots to No. 8, Denver remained at No. 9 and Cleveland moved up one spot to No. 10.

Additionally, Orkin pointed out that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to rodents "exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior," as was the case during last year's study.

"During an unprecedented last year, the visibility of rodents increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike," an Orkin press release stated. "The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior. The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Rodent Control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses."

Orkin's full list "2021 Rattiest Cities List" is included below: