Phoenix Residents Can Get Fined Big Time For Leaving Pumpkins Out

By Ginny Reese

October 25, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Autumn is the season for having freshly-carved jack-o-lanters, hay stacks, and colorful gourds decorating the front porch. However, Maricopa County residents can now get in trouble for some of those cute decor pieces, reported AZ Family.

The Arizona Fame and Fish Department says that this is because wildlife will try to feed on fresh pumpkins.

So does this mean you should leave them out all together? No.

AZGFD spokesperson Amy Burnett says that residents should follow the department's suggestions. Burnet said, "Feel free to decorate until your heart feels content with pumpkins. But, take them in at night so the javelinas don't take advantage of it."

Anyone caught on the "unlawful feeding of wildlife" will get a warning the first time. The second offense comes with a fine. Read about that rule by clicking here.

Burnett said, "We just want people to do the right thing. If you have a pumpkin out for decoration that's perfectly fine, but if you're placing pieces of pumpkin out... willingly knowing attracting animals by putting pumpkins out, that could be considered wildlife feeding."

The goal is to keep wildlife out of neighborhoods to keep people and pets safe.

"When they smell dog, they smell coyote. They don't distinguish the two smells. And, coyote is the arch enemy of the javelina" said Burnett.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices