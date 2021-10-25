Tai Verdes Announces 2022 'HDTV Tour': See The Dates

By Hayden Brooks

October 25, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tai Verdes is hitting the road in 2022.

On Monday (October 25), iHeartRadio's newest On The Verge artist announced a 20-city trek deemed the "HDTV Tour." The venture will kick off April 19 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, before making stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Belasco on May 22. Fans will also get to see renforshort join the viral TikTok star as the nationwide tour's opening act. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday at 10 AM local time via his official website.

In addition to the trek, fans can see Verdes on our 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One. Click here to see the full list of shows that Verdes will be playing!

