The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Launches JETWAY Wine Seltzer Brand

Albert Hammond Jr. is best known for being a musician, both as a member of The Strokes and as a solo artist. Now he can also add entrepreneur to his resume.

On Monday (October 25), the guitarist launched a new wine seltzer brand called JETWAY that "was sparked by an evening in Italy where strangers became friends," Hammond Jr. said in a statement. "It was such a special moment in time.”

What makes these boozy drinks different from other hard seltzers on the market is their ingredients, or lack thereof. JETWAY seltzers don't contain cane sugar or artificial flavors. The first two offerings — a Sauvignon Blanc and a Rosé of Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon — are sourced from the McNary Vineyard in Washington state. Both are blended with hand-picked ingredients that enhance well-being – including elderflower, yerba mate, Fijian ginger and yuzu.

“Half the enjoyment of JETWAY is its aroma – it takes you on a journey and makes you want to keep going back for another smell and taste,” Hammond Jr. said. “The color is beautiful and the bubbles playful. I want JETWAY to be the bridge to your next adventure, whatever that might be – hanging at home with friends, a night out or an exotic trip.”

JETWAY is available now available at stores and restaurants in Southern California, with distribution ramping up at the end of the year and beginning of 2022. Fans can try it at The Strokes’ show in Los Angeles at The Forum on October 27, and Hammond Jr. will be pouring it at Outside Lands in San Francisco October 29-31. Get more info about JETWAY here and see what it looks like below.