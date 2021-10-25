This Is Missouri's Most Common Superstition

You know what they say- step on a crack, break your mother's back. Some people may not admit it, but everyone's a little bit superstitious.

Whether it's picking up a penny off the ground for good luck or throwing salt over your shoulder after you accidentally spilled some. Some superstitions are more well-known in certain states than others. So Paysbig.com did some digging to find what is the most popular superstition in each state.

To find each state's most common superstition, Paysbig.com searched through more than 200 good and bad luck terms on Google's AdWords platform. They also surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their beliefs in superstitions.

So, what is Missouri's most common superstition?

Lucky Prime Numbers.

Prime numbers are only divisible by themselves and 1. A few of the luckiest prime numbers are 3, 7, and 13. Other states where 'lucky prime numbers' were the most common are Michigan, Nevada and New Mexico.

The most common superstition in the U.S was 'throwing salt over your shoulder,' with it being the most popular in 17 states. Those states included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

