This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Denver

By Zuri Anderson

October 25, 2021

Flat lay of meal for two people with fresh green salad, appetizer, seafood linguine and beef ravioli freshly served on dining table in a restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat.

And that's where Yelp comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Denver, Colorado area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution!

With over 880 reviews, this restaurant boasts an impressive 5-star rating! Reviewers have been praising this Littleton spot for its friendly service and over a dozen unique hot dogs on their menu.

Some of their most popular picks include the Toga Dog, the Peppy Pizza Dog, the Windy City Dog, and N'Orleans Dog. Pay a little extra to add yummy toppings, such as chili, bacon, guacamole, sriracha slaw, and more.

If you're not feeling like a hot dog, no worries! They also have some sandwiches on the menu. Sides include fried pickles, onion rings, waffle fries, and more.

Here were the Denver-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:

  1. Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution
  2. Cafe Miriam
  3. Urban Burma
  4. ZOMO Asian + American Eatery
  5. Jasmine Syrian Food
  6. Hong Kong Station
  7. Tokyo Premium Bakery
  8. Istanbul Cafe & Bakery
  9. Bosphorus
  10. The LetUP

To see other high-rated restaurants in the Denver area, click here. Happy hunting!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices