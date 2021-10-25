This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Denver
By Zuri Anderson
October 25, 2021
People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat.
And that's where Yelp comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Denver, Colorado area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...
Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution!
With over 880 reviews, this restaurant boasts an impressive 5-star rating! Reviewers have been praising this Littleton spot for its friendly service and over a dozen unique hot dogs on their menu.
Some of their most popular picks include the Toga Dog, the Peppy Pizza Dog, the Windy City Dog, and N'Orleans Dog. Pay a little extra to add yummy toppings, such as chili, bacon, guacamole, sriracha slaw, and more.
If you're not feeling like a hot dog, no worries! They also have some sandwiches on the menu. Sides include fried pickles, onion rings, waffle fries, and more.
Here were the Denver-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:
- Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution
- Cafe Miriam
- Urban Burma
- ZOMO Asian + American Eatery
- Jasmine Syrian Food
- Hong Kong Station
- Tokyo Premium Bakery
- Istanbul Cafe & Bakery
- Bosphorus
- The LetUP
To see other high-rated restaurants in the Denver area, click here. Happy hunting!