This Is Wisconsin's Most Common Superstition

You know what they say- step on a crack, break your mother's back. Some people may not admit it, but everyone's a little bit superstitious.

Whether it's picking up a penny off the ground for good luck or throwing salt over your shoulder after you accidentally spilled some. Some superstitions are more well-known in certain states than others. So Paysbig.com did some digging to find what is the most popular superstition in each state.

To find each state's most common superstition, Paysbig.com searched through more than 200 good and bad luck terms on Google's AdWords platform. They also surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their beliefs in superstitions.

So, what is Wisconsin's most common superstition?

"Bad luck comes in threes."

"When you think of the phrase "bad luck comes in threes," is it simply a random pattern of unfortunate events or something more meaningful?"

The superstition is the second most popular in the United States, with five other states searching for it the most. The other states include Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Vermont.

The most common superstition in the U.S was 'throwing salt over your shoulder,' with it being the most popular in 17 states. Those states included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To view the most common superstitions in each state, click here.