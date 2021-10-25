This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

Dwindling temperatures in the fall offer a clear indication that soup season has begun.

There’s nothing like cozying up with a steaming hot bowl of soup when the weather gets brisk. That’s why Eat This, Not That! wants you to know where to find the best soup in your home state. The ultimate food content hub noted that although many people may opt to make their own meals at home, many restaurants offer delicious options for “those days when you may feel low on time or energy.

So, where can you find the best soup in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! found that it’s at Railcar Modern American Kitchen, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out:

“Found off of a main road in Omaha's Lindenwood neighborhood is Railcar Modern American Kitchen, a welcoming downhome cookery that makes all of their food from scratch. A must-try on their menu is the French onion soup, a savory soup made with roasted chicken stock, white wine, and a gruyere cheese blend.”

If you’re looking for another food that’ll hit the spot during the cold weather months, Omaha is also home to some of the best chili in the state. Separately, Eat This, Not That! shared that the best chili in Nebraska is at Louis M’s Burger Lust.

