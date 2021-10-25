Tom Brady To Appear With Former Rivals Peyton, Eli On 'ManningCast' Return
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be appearing alongside his two biggest former NFL rivals on Monday (October 25) night.
Omaha Productions announced Brady will be among the guests featured during the return of the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, which will return from a several-week hiatus.
Other notable guests include former Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and former Super Bowl champion Drew Brees.
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady shared one of the NFL's most storied rivalries as arguably two of the greatest passers in NFL history, entering the league only two years apart and annually competing for the AFC championship during the majority of Brady's tenure with the New England Patriots and Manning's time with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, until Manning's retirement in 2016.
Eli Manning is the only quarterback to defeat Brady in multiple Super Bowl matchups, having led the Giants to victories in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.
We’re back. ESPN2. Tonight. pic.twitter.com/LP9UQemnGO— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 25, 2021
Earlier this year, Peyton Manning joked that his mother, Olivia Manning, was responsible for Brady missing out on several extra Super Bowl championships.
“If it wasn’t for my mother, Olivia Manning, he’d have 11 of ’em,” Manning said of Brady's seven Super Bowl championships via ProFootballTalk.
Manning defeated Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, during the AFC Championship en route to Super Bowl victories with the Colts (Super Bowl XLI) and Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 50).
Peyton's Broncos also defeated the Patriots en route to a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, but it seems he assumed New England wouldn't have fared much better, otherwise he would have joked that his mother would've prevented Brady from 12 rings instead of 11.
Together, Brady and the Mannings account for 11 Super Bowl championships, dating back to Brady's first in 2001-02.