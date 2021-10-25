Tom Brady To Appear With Former Rivals Peyton, Eli On 'ManningCast' Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be appearing alongside his two biggest former NFL rivals on Monday (October 25) night.

Omaha Productions announced Brady will be among the guests featured during the return of the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, which will return from a several-week hiatus.

Other notable guests include former Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and former Super Bowl champion Drew Brees.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady shared one of the NFL's most storied rivalries as arguably two of the greatest passers in NFL history, entering the league only two years apart and annually competing for the AFC championship during the majority of Brady's tenure with the New England Patriots and Manning's time with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, until Manning's retirement in 2016.

Eli Manning is the only quarterback to defeat Brady in multiple Super Bowl matchups, having led the Giants to victories in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.