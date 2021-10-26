Bruce Springsteen Reveals How Barack Obama Pitched Their Joint Podcast

On Monday (October 25), the New Jersey icon, 72, took to the late-night show to speak about the eight-part podcast series, Renegades: Born in the U.S.A., which has since spawned a book. "He called me, which of course I thought he had the wrong number," he explained to Colbert, before poking fun at his own credentials. "Because he’s a Columbia graduate, teacher of constitutional law, University of Chicago Law School, first African-American president of the United States. I am a guitar player. I am a Freehold High School graduate."

Springsteen went on to admit that he's pivoted his ideals for the future on optimism and he's counting on the youth to hold the country accountable. "I think there's a great generation coming up who will be interested in protecting American democracy and things like the fundamental right to vote, all of which has been a sort of endangered species at the moment," he explained.

Elsewhere during his appearance, Springsteen offered the crowd an acoustic performance of one of his classics, "The River," the title track from his 1979 album. Scroll on below to watch his appearance on The Late Show in full.