Dave Grohl and the rest of his Nirvana bandmates are embroiled in a legal battle with Spencer Elden, who was the naked baby featured on the iconic Nevermind album cover, after the model claimed that his image was exploited by the band.

Since he's named in the lawsuit, the former Nirvana drummer admitted he can't say much about his thoughts on the matter; however, in a new interview with Vulture he did reveal if he agreed with Elden's actions.

“I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say,” Grohl said.

When the interviewer pointed out that Elden has recreated the photo several times as an adult, Grohl couldn't resist responding: “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo," He said. "I don’t.”

The lawsuit names 15 defendants — including Kurt Cobain's estate, surviving Nirvana band members Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the band's record labels. Elden is seeking $150,000 from each defendant for allegedly producing, possessing and advertising "commercial child pornography depicting Spencer, and they knowingly received value in exchange for doing so."

This isn't the first time Grohl's talked about the lawsuit. Earlier this month, he addressed ways the band could resolve the complaint by altering the cover art. “I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” he said. “We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

A Nevermind 30th Anniversary box set is getting released next month, but there's been no word if the artwork will be different or not. The reissue is slated for a November 12 release and will feature 70 previously unreleased tracks.