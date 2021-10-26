Even Britney Spears Gets Bailed On At The Last Minute: 'It's Humiliating'

Britney Spears is working on the idea of being in charge of her life for the first time in 13 years as her conservatorship nears its end, but that isn’t going to be an easy transition.

On Monday (October 25), the pop superstar took to Instagram to sound off on her current social circle and how even she gets bailed on at the last minute from social outings. “Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes?” she asked her followers. “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them ... well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

Spears then pivoted her post to her family, calling out her relatives for “hurting [her] deeper than you’ll ever know." "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!” she wrote. “I’m only 5′4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???”

The most recent update in Spears' situation falls on her father, Jamie Spears, who was finally suspended from the 13-year arrangement and then dropped by his lawyers over concerns that Spears' new attorney will sue after the entanglement is terminated. For now, the #FreeBritney movement is counting down until November 12 when the temporary conservators of her estate and person will meet in court to determine whether the arrangement should be eliminated entirely.