Garth Brooks Adds Another Show To His November Concert Schedule

Garth Brooks has added a third Nashville show to his November schedule, announcing a concert at the Grand Olde Opry House on November 18.

Word of "Just Garth, the Opry House & You" arrived after his pair of previously announced sets at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, which are scheduled for November 19-20. When the tickets to the shows sold out immediately, more than 22,000 fans lucked out on seeing the superstar, as per a statement from his team, so he wanted to make it up to them.

"I am stunned at the number of people who showed up for this on sale," Brooks wrote on social media. "And as happy as I should be, I feel bad for the people who did not get tickets. We have already talked to the Opry House and we are starting on a plan to take care of as many as we can who did not get tickets."

Back in July, Brooks called off his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium and canceled the next five stops on his stadium tour due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing Delta variant that has been making its way through the United States. He eventually traded the idea of stadium shows for smaller venues.