Led Zeppelin Makes Their 'Presence' Known On TikTok In Bewitching 1st Video

While it has yet to be seen if Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones will be taking part in TikTok trends themselves, fans of Led Zeppelin can now jam to their favorites and hope that the band sees whatever trends they come up with.

The band's arrival to TikTok follows the Beatles' move to the platform, also to celebrate #Rocktober in a move to share classic rock. Ozzy Osbourne, Greta Van Fleet, and other bands have also been joining in on this month's honor of the genre. Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their most iconic record, Led Zeppelin IV, next month on November 8. The album saw the release of several of the band's biggest hits, including "Stairway to Heaven," "Black Dog," and "When The Levee Breaks."

Led Zeppelin released their first-ever official documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, back in September, and Jimmy Page shared that he was overwhelmed by fan's reception of the film. The legendary guitarist shared that he had been greeted by 10 minutes of applause and a standing ovation, with Page writing on his personal Instagram account that it had been "a thank you I can't convey in words, but boy did I feel it."