Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Graduating College With Inspiring Pics
By Ryan Shepard
October 26, 2021
Within the last three years, Megan Thee Stallion has risen from the ranks of being an up and coming artist to being one of the most accomplished young artists in the game. She's topped the charts with Cardi B, toured the country with Future and won Grammys with Beyoncé. Not to mention, she's performed on Saturday Night Live, appeared in the New York Times and earned a spot on TIME's "100 Most Influential People In The World" list. Through it all, one thing has managed to stay the same for the music superstar.
When the world was introduced to Megan Thee Stallion, she was a student at Texas Southern University pursuing a degree in health administration. While she's had to take time off here and there to focus on her career, the Houston native has achieved her goal of earning a college degree. On Monday afternoon, the "Hot Girl" scholar hopped on Instagram to announce that her graduation date was near and she would be taking graduation pictures. True to herself, the soon-to-be college graduate held up a cap that read, "Real Hot Girl S---."
***The pictures below contain profane language***
Dreezy, Taraji P. Henson, Juicy J, Lil Nas X and Ciara were a few of the many stars that congratulated the chart-topping artist on her accomplishment.
"Proud is an understatement," Normani replied.
"Real smart girl s---," her boyfriend and accomplished songwriter, Pardison Fontaine, added.
Recently, the Houston native said that she plans to use her degree to open assisted-living facilities in Texas after graduation. She has explained that she was inspired to do so after watching her grandmother take care of her great-grandmother.
“I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother,” she told Power 105.1's Angie Martinez during a recent episode of Coach Conversations.
“I wanted other elderly people to feel like they’re taken care of, while still in a home environment where they felt safe. Like a family environment.”