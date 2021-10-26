Within the last three years, Megan Thee Stallion has risen from the ranks of being an up and coming artist to being one of the most accomplished young artists in the game. She's topped the charts with Cardi B, toured the country with Future and won Grammys with Beyoncé. Not to mention, she's performed on Saturday Night Live, appeared in the New York Times and earned a spot on TIME's "100 Most Influential People In The World" list. Through it all, one thing has managed to stay the same for the music superstar.

When the world was introduced to Megan Thee Stallion, she was a student at Texas Southern University pursuing a degree in health administration. While she's had to take time off here and there to focus on her career, the Houston native has achieved her goal of earning a college degree. On Monday afternoon, the "Hot Girl" scholar hopped on Instagram to announce that her graduation date was near and she would be taking graduation pictures. True to herself, the soon-to-be college graduate held up a cap that read, "Real Hot Girl S---."



