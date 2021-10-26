Ohio Man Shoots Son For Playing Guitar

Police say an Ohio man was so fed up with his adult son’s guitar-playing that he picked up a gun and shot him.

Fred Hensley Sr., 79, is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in connection with the incident, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office booking documents show. Hensley Sr. was admitted on Sunday night (October 24) around 10:40 p.m., according to the booking documents.

First responders received a call of an accidental shooting at the 3500 block of Kohler Road around 5 p.m. that evening, Cincinnati’s Fox 19 noted in a report on Monday (October 25). That’s when Hensley Sr. apparently told officials that his son wouldn’t stop playing his guitar that day, so the elder Hensley got his gun and threatened to shoot.

The Blue Ask Police Department reports that Hensley Sr. only meant to shoot his son’s guitar, but the bullet also struck Fred Hensley Jr., 50, in the stomach. An affidavit states that the younger Hensley “then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” though he’s not facing charges in connection with the incident as of publication time, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer. Hensley Sr. reportedly sustained injuries during the altercation with his son.