Stolen Apple Watch Helps Police Capture 'Career Criminal' In Minnesota

An Apple watch led to the arrest of a "career criminal" in Minnesota.

According to the Pioneer Press, 33-year-old Daniel Thomas Labarre and 38-year-old Jamie Marie Nash were charged in Ramsey County District Court on Monday (October 26) for multiple burglaries committed from April through September.

Labarre has been labeled a "career criminal" by police. He was charged with first-degree burglary, 10 counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft and one count of illegally possessing a firearm and fraud. Nash was charged with nine counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft and one count of fraud.

The charges state that the duo would get into apartment building parking garages and steal items from vehicles by either smashing windows or cars being unlocked. It is also noted that they stole a few cars during their burglaries.

In the burglary where they stole an Apple watch, police say the owner of the stolen watch was able to track its GPS location to a camper behind a residence on Belland Avenue in White Bear Lake.

Officers served a search warrant on September 19, but both suspects were not home at the time. Although they were not home, police were able to confirm that Labarre and Nash were the suspects caught on multiple surveillance cameras during burglaries.

The pair was caught in Dakota County after being involved in another burglary.

Labarre has 15 prior felony convictions and pending felony charges in both Washington and Hennepin County.