The Real Story Behind Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Bennifer' Nickname

Director Kevin Smith is responsible for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "Bennifer" nickname and has deemed the move a "dubious honor."

In his new book, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, the director recalled working with his friend Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, on their 2004 film, Jersey Girl, and spoke to The Daily Beast on Monday (October 25) about using the moniker onset of the project. During the chat, he said he would "say on the set of Jersey Girl — ‘Where’s Bennifer?’ — and someone would say, "They’re in the trailer.'"

“I was talking to someone from The L.A. Times and doing an interview after we wrapped,” the Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back actor continued. “And I was like, ‘Bennifer.’ And then it showed up in print and started being everywhere.”

Looking back at the move, he said that it was a total accident and "most people out there, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, 'Thanks, as*hole.’"

As you know, the two stars reunited in May, 18 years after they broke off their engagement and nixed their 2003 wedding ceremony. The pair is currently on separate filming schedules but intent on "making it work" amid the distance. “This is their life together now. They will see each other when they can,” an insider recently explained of their situation. When it comes to their time spent together, the two will reunite in Los Angeles, "where they will spend time when they can," in part, because all their children live in the city. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.