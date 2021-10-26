This Minnesota Restaurant Has The Best Soup In The Entire State

Now that it is getting cold, a bowl of soup is perfect for warming up any day.

Of course, homemade soup is preferred, but if you're unable to make the time or don't want to make a mess in your kitchen, Eat This, Not That! curated a list of the best restaurant each state has to offer for a delicious bowl of soup.

As the report states, there is no denying that "soup is universally loved."

"According to 2017 research done by Campbell's Soup Co., the original trailblazers of canned soup, a staggering 95% of people either like or love soup. Out of this study, millennials came in first place as the largest group (64%) to declare themselves major soup fans."

So, where in Minnesota can you find the best soup?

Quang Restaurant in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about Quang Restaurant:

"This family-operated restaurant in Minnesota has been making delicious Vietnamese dishes since 1989. A favorite among customers is Quang's Pho Combo, which is a tasty bowl of beef broth brimming with fresh beef, brisket, tripe, rice noodles, jalapeno, and other filling ingredients."

Click here to find the best restaurant for soup in each state.