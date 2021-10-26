This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Soup In The Entire State

Now that it is getting cold, a bowl of soup is perfect for warming up any day.

Of course, homemade soup is preferred, but if you're unable to make the time or don't want to make a mess in your kitchen, Eat This, Not That! curated a list of the best restaurant each state has to offer for a delicious bowl of soup.

As the report states, there is no denying that "soup is universally loved."

"According to 2017 research done by Campbell's Soup Co., the original trailblazers of canned soup, a staggering 95% of people either like or love soup. Out of this study, millennials came in first place as the largest group (64%) to declare themselves major soup fans."

So, where in Wisconsin can you find the best soup?

The Soup Brothers in Milwaukee.

Here is what the report had to say about The Soup Brothers:

"The amazing Fire Roasted Red Pepper Bisque at The Soup Brothers, a creamy soup served with rice and sour cream in it, has quite the following. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "Their best and home special is the Fire roasted red pepper bisque, a soup to die for!"

