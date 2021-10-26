Two People Killed, Police Officer, 4 Others Injured In Idaho Mall Shooting

Two people were killed, and five others were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday (October 25) afternoon. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Boise Towne Square mall and got into a shootout with the suspected gunman.

"There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer's injury as well as the suspect being taken into custody," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said during a news conference.

The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. The shooter was also injured and was hospitalized in critical condition.

"As we think about all those that were hurt today, my heart goes out to those who sheltered in place," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "Those who saw this crime. Those who weren't sure if they'd see a loved one again or who knew that they had someone they cared about in the mall. I am deeply sorry for the pain and trauma that you've experienced."

Officials have not determined a motive for the shooting but said they believe the suspect acted alone.

"At this time, we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and that there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community at large from this incident," Lee said.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene as shots rang out both inside and outside of the mall.

"We were just getting ready to check out, and we heard four or five shots, and we hit the ground immediately," Cheryl Frey, who was shopping at the time of the shooting, told KTVB. "And then the cashier, she hit the ground with us and started crawling away, and she goes, 'Come with me.' She took us and hid us in one of their closets that have a code on it."

Frey said that she remained in the closet for about 30 minutes.

"Finally, we heard somebody knocking or yelling, 'State Police,'" she recalled. "I thought they were saying, and we didn't even answer because who knows if it was real or not? We live in Illinois, like three hours away from Chicago, where it's more expected. You don't expect it to happen here."